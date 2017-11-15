Virginia School District honors veterans

Young and old stood at attention, proudly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Virginia Boy Scouts. Again they stood as eighth grade student Hannah Carpenter sang an especially moving rendi-tion of the National An-them. And rousing ova-tions greeted the veterans.

It was last Friday morn-ing. The students, teachers and staff of the Virginia Community School Dis-trict were assembled to honor their guests – men and women who have and are serving in the nation’s military as well as honor those who have passed.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.