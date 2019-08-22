Home

Virginia School District enrollment increases

Thu, 08/22/2019 - 11:34 Casscounty2
By: 
Janet Martin

        Principal MeKelle Neathery reported at Virginia’s regular session board meeting, that the district is up by 22 students in K-5th grade over last year.  Total enrollment, as the new school term gets underway, is now 308 students.
        Also, new items for this school term: a new Facebook page and a new school webpage, which should be up and viewable at the end of the week. The administration is still working on setting up the new “Teacher Ease” and “School Messenger” for relaying information to students/parents.

 

