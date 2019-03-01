Virginia School Board takes steps to improve communications

The Virginia School board took two steps Monday evening toward improved communication and notification between administration, staff, parents and pupils for the future. The online school communication program, SOCS, is more cost effective than the current program, more user friendly and is what Triopia School District uses.

Also approved was the “School Messenger” app. This robo-call type system adds additional features and updates over the system currently used. It also allows for parents to be notified when student lunch account funds are getting low.

