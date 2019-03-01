Home

Virginia School Board takes steps to improve communications

Fri, 03/01/2019 - 12:22 Casscounty2
By: 
Janet Martin

The Virginia School board took two steps Monday evening toward improved communication and notification between administration, staff, parents and pupils for the future. The online school communication program, SOCS, is more cost effective than the current program, more user friendly and is what Triopia School District uses.  
    Also approved was the “School Messenger” app.  This robo-call type system adds additional features and updates over the system currently used.  It also allows for parents to be notified when student lunch account funds are getting low.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

I love this story and have used it often in my preaching. I hope you enjoy it.

Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today
Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle
Is giving thanks really so rare?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers