Virginia police chief issue still unsettled; trial date set for DUI
Fri, 11/16/2018 - 11:41 Casscounty2
By:
Leigh Morris
Those who had anticipated a resolution to the Virginia police chief drama were disappointed by both the lack of action and information at Monday evening’s City Council session.
It was learned Police Chief Wesley Helmich, who is on unpaid medical leave, has not yet provided the city with necessary paperwork regarding his unspecified medical issues.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.