Virginia police chief’s future is in doubt

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 13:57 casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    During a 6 p.m. Sunday meeting, Virginia’s new mayor, Reg Brunk, said he has yet to decide whether he will reappoint Police Chief Ron Boris.
    While Brunk said his vision for the police department “isn’t close to anything he (Boris) wants to do,” Sheriff Bob Fair and two aldermen expressed strong support for Boris. Their comments came at the Virginia City Council’s Police Committee’s Sunday meeting.

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

