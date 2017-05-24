Virginia police chief’s future is in doubt

During a 6 p.m. Sunday meeting, Virginia’s new mayor, Reg Brunk, said he has yet to decide whether he will reappoint Police Chief Ron Boris.

While Brunk said his vision for the police department “isn’t close to anything he (Boris) wants to do,” Sheriff Bob Fair and two aldermen expressed strong support for Boris. Their comments came at the Virginia City Council’s Police Committee’s Sunday meeting.

