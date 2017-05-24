Virginia Parade Marshals announced

This year’s Virginia Bar-B-Que parade marshals are Brent and Stacie O’Daniell. The O’Daniells have been part of the growing community since 2012, when Mr. O’Daniell took the position as superintendent at the local school district.

During the construction of Virginia’s newest school addition, Mr. O’Daniell oversaw the entire process. He has worked with the board, teachers, and the community to ensure success in both the physical and curricular structure of the school.

