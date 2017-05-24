Home

Virginia Parade Marshals announced

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 13:58 casscounty2

    This year’s Virginia Bar-B-Que parade marshals are Brent and Stacie O’Daniell. The O’Daniells have been part of the growing community since 2012, when Mr. O’Daniell took the position as superintendent at the local school district.
    During the construction of Virginia’s newest school addition, Mr. O’Daniell oversaw the entire process. He has worked with the board, teachers, and the community to ensure success in both the physical and curricular structure of the school.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers