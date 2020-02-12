Home

Virginia mayor, council members opposed to marijuana dispensaries

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 13:52 Casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

In response to a question from a city resident, the mayor of Virginia and the city aldermen expressed their desire that cannabis dispensaries not be allowed in the City of Virginia at Monday night’s city council meeting. Mayor Reg Brunk led the council in expressing support for an ordinance opting out of allowing dispensaries which would otherwise be allowed by state law. Police chief Bryce Kennedy added his support for banning dispensaries, asserting Virginia has enough problems with drugs as is.

 

