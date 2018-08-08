Virginia Masons cookout to benefit Virginia band

Recognizing the importance of music’s role in education, Virginia’s Masonic Lodge members are working to raise money for the Virginia Junior/Senior High School Band.

This Saturday, members of the Masonic Lodge will hold a cook-out to raise funds for the band program. Lodge members will be grilling and serving fresh bratwurst and jumbo hot dogs at the Fast Stop located at the intersection of Illinois Routes 125 and 78 in Virginia. Food service will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“During this time of limited financial resources for Illinois schools, support for the band program is more important than ever,” said Matt Werner, lodge master. “The money raised this Saturday will benefit the many young people of our community who participate in the school band.”

The Virginia Masonic Lodge cook-outs have become a summer tradition. Proceeds from these events benefit various youth programs in the Virginia area.