Virginia Masonic Lodge rededication set for April 29

Virginia Masonic Lodge is celebrating a remarkable achievement that is attained by few organizations, its 50th anniversary.

On Saturday, April 29, the public is invited to witness the rededication ceremony led by Illinois Masonic Grand Master Anthony Cracco with his Grand Lodge officers. The solemn ceremony will be held in the Virginia High School gymnasium, beginning at 1 p.m.

The year was 1867 and the memory of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination weighed heavily on the nation. The euphoria of the Union victory that ended the Civil War had given way to the grim reality that the nation remained deeply divided. Slavery had been abolished, but equality was not embraced. Economic recovery was proving to be painfully slow.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.