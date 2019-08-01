Virginia Library concludes successful summer program
By:
Leigh Morris
More than 50 youngsters participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program hosted by the Virginia Memorial Public Library.
Patty Brogdon, library director, reported that attendance at the Prairie Rexroat Cabins portion of the program “tripled from last year’s numbers,” while attendance at the sessions held in the library were up by 10 percent.
