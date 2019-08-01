Home

Virginia Library concludes successful summer program

Thu, 08/01/2019 - 13:30 Casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    More than 50 youngsters participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program hosted by the Virginia Memorial Public Library.
    Patty Brogdon, library director, reported that attendance at the Prairie Rexroat Cabins portion of the program “tripled from last year’s numbers,” while attendance at the sessions held in the library were up by 10 percent.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

There was once a member of a church who would say to me when we met, “Gladys, have you heard the word of the Lord today?” He did not mean that I had listened to a radio reading of scripture.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers