Virginia High announces honor roll

The Virginia Junior / Senior High School has announced the honor roll for the third 9-week session. They include the following.

Honor Roll

Kaylee Brown, Kayla Brunk, Lynze Brunk, Lillian Carson, Trinity Confer, Samuel Cox, Melaina DeLay, Natalie Force, Branigan Frank, Isabella Garner, Amelia Hays, Rabecca Jordan, Jayden Lucassen, Emma Lyons, Melody Perkins, Caleb Schnake.

Demetria Simpson, Annika Stidman, Kylie Stock, Gabrielle Young, Molly Armstrong, Carter Bailey, Garrett Bell, Elijah Clark, Gavin Gebhardt, Faith Harris, Blane McClenning, Michaela Minor, Lizbeth Rangel, Peyton Rush, Dayne Wilcox.

High Honor Roll

Bridgette Bell, Eghan Boehl, Mia Brunk-Minor, Hannah Carpenter, Devin Cave, Autumn Harris, Emily Pratt, Hailey Reynolds, Megan Reynolds, Steven Reynolds, Veronica Richards, Ryan Snow, Allison Stanley, Cole Anderson, Collin Boehl, Kayla Budrick, Emily Carson, Kevin Fritsche, Hannah Helmich.

Faith Hill, Madison Koehne, Dylan McGlasson, Hailey Melvin, Meggan Nash, Jacob Parlier, Timothy Plunkett, Chloe Reynolds, Samantha Reynolds, Rebecca Ring, Briley Scott, Sommer Short, Garrett Snow, Meggan Stone, Kiley Tate, Kolton Tate, Mackenzie White, Samantha Winningham.