Virginia FFA to hold annual raccoon hunt

Most city folks would never understand the ex-citement surrounding the Virginia FFA’s third an-nual raccoon hunt fund-raiser.

In this area, young and old alike are eager with antic-ipation over the event that will take place this Friday.

Registration will take place between 4 and 7 p.m. at Cass Meats in Vir-ginia. The cost is $15 per person. There will be cash prizes for the hunters with the most raccoons as well as the largest.

