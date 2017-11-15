Virginia Day Care Donation

Lindy Parlier accepts an $855 donation for the Virginia Community Day Care from Tim Krause of the Virginia Masonic Lodge. The money was raised by the Masons at a trivia event held on Nov. 11 at Dr. Ugs Drugstore Café in Virginia. Krause said the Masons extend thanks to the community for their strong support and to Jessie and Adam Stock who donat-ed the use of Dr. Ugs. Looking on are youngsters who attend the Day Care. (Leigh Morris photo)