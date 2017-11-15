Home

Virginia Day Care Donation

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 11:43 casscounty2

Lindy Parlier accepts an $855 donation for the Virginia Community Day Care from Tim Krause of the Virginia Masonic Lodge. The money was raised by the Masons at a trivia event held on Nov. 11 at Dr. Ugs Drugstore Café in Virginia. Krause said the Masons extend thanks to the community for their strong support and to Jessie and Adam Stock who donat-ed the use of Dr. Ugs. Looking on are youngsters who attend the Day Care. (Leigh Morris photo)

 

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers