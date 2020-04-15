Virginia council limits parking at market

The Virginia City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance concerning parking spaces in front of the Virginia Market. The ordinance was at the request of owner and Virginia resident Steve Clark so that these five spaces would not be occupied for hours by persons with court business and could be used by customers.

Also at the meeting, held via phone conference due to coronavirus restrictions, the council passed a resolution adopting an agreement with MCC Services Network for the installation of fiber optic cables along certain city streets.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.