Virginia council approves Class A liquor license for Fast Fuel

Fri, 01/18/2019 - 08:53 Casscounty2
Leigh Morris

If the owner of Virginia’s Fast Fuel convenience store is successful, motorists may soon be able to fill up with gas, drink a cold beer or glass of wine, and try their luck at video gaming.
At Monday evening’s Virginia City Council session, aldermen by a 4-1 vote approved on first reading an ordinance that would create a new Class A liquor license to be issued to the Fast Fuel facility.
This is not the first time Fast Fuel has sought the Class A license. The City Council declined to approve such a license on Dec. 8, 2014 and again on April 13, 2015. There was no support for the license at either meeting.

 

