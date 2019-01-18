Virginia council approves Class A liquor license for Fast Fuel

If the owner of Virginia’s Fast Fuel convenience store is successful, motorists may soon be able to fill up with gas, drink a cold beer or glass of wine, and try their luck at video gaming.

At Monday evening’s Virginia City Council session, aldermen by a 4-1 vote approved on first reading an ordinance that would create a new Class A liquor license to be issued to the Fast Fuel facility.

This is not the first time Fast Fuel has sought the Class A license. The City Council declined to approve such a license on Dec. 8, 2014 and again on April 13, 2015. There was no support for the license at either meeting.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.