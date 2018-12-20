Virginia, B’town families displaced by fires

Separate early morning fires have forced two Cass County families from their homes in the past week.

Clint and Jerrica Rich, along with their six children, were displaced from their E. Sylvan Street home after a fire broke out in an attic space Dec. 12.

Markus Jackson along with his girlfriend and daughter fled from a fire in their home early Monday morning.

The fire in the Rich home was reported around 3 a.m. last Wednesday. Clint Rich discovered the fire after seeing an unusual reflection in the window of a car parked outside his home. When he went outside to investigate, he saw flames coming from the window in the attic space.

