Virginia’s opera house is facing a grim future

This is a story about Virginia’s Tureman Opera House, but it is a story that has been and will be repeated in small towns all across America.

Owner Gladys Rust summed up the grim situation: “I regret that I ever bought the building. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t know what I can do.”

Rust added the city would like the building to be demolished, but she stated she does not have the financial resources for such a project.

When John H. Tureman erected the opera house in 1884, it was heralded as the finest building in any Illinois town of Virginia’s size. There even were acetylene gas lamps that bathed the opera house interior with a soft golden glow, adding to the sense of opulence.

Live entertainment gave way to movies, but that ended in the 1970s. Trenters True Value Hardware occupied the first floor for a time. The golden days had long faded in the rearview mirror.