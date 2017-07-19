Home

Victory Boys Quartet concert

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:34 casscounty2

    The First Christian Church, 117 West Washington, Mt. Sterling, will  feature the Victory Boys Quartet from Mt. Vernon next in their summer concert series. The concert will be Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. A pulled pork supper will be served prior to the concert from 4:30-5:45 p.m.
    The quartet started in 2007 when four men presented a song in their local church. After that, they were invited to sing in another church, then another. It was evident a southern gospel quartet was being born. Thus, the Victory Boys Quartet was established. Since then after many churches, civic functions, fairs, festivals, anywhere that will allow southern gospel music, the popularity of this quartet continues to grow. The group has released five CDs

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers