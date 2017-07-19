Victory Boys Quartet concert

The First Christian Church, 117 West Washington, Mt. Sterling, will feature the Victory Boys Quartet from Mt. Vernon next in their summer concert series. The concert will be Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. A pulled pork supper will be served prior to the concert from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

The quartet started in 2007 when four men presented a song in their local church. After that, they were invited to sing in another church, then another. It was evident a southern gospel quartet was being born. Thus, the Victory Boys Quartet was established. Since then after many churches, civic functions, fairs, festivals, anywhere that will allow southern gospel music, the popularity of this quartet continues to grow. The group has released five CDs

