VFW Post 1239 Auxiliary in Beardstown is seeking addresses of active military personnel for the annual “Boxes to Troops” campaign.

Those with a friend or relative currently serving in any military branch who would like him/her to receive a package, should call Alissa at 217-883-8524 or Carol at 217-370-9111 with the name and address. They can also contact any member of the auxiliary with the information.