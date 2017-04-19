VFW Fish Fry

VFW Post 1239 Auxiliary will host a fish fry fund raiser on April 22 starting at noon. Buffalo fish, potato salad, beans, an onion slice, and bread is on the menu. Donations are appreciated. Carry out and delivery will be available by calling the Post at 323-2127. The Auxiliary will also be selling chances for a Taurus .380 caliber Curve handgun. All proceeds go to support the programs of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Post 1239 also announces that Buddy Poppy Days will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20. Veterans and Auxiliary members will be manning key intersections in the Beardstown area to collect donations for VFW programs. VFW Post 1239 thanks the community for its support.

