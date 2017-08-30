Veterans to gain CDL exemption

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is making it easier for military veterans to get jobs in the trucking industry. Senate Bill 822, initiated by White and signed into law by the governor, allows for an exemption from the Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge written test requirement for qualified current or former military personnel who participated in military heavy-vehicle driving programs.

“I am pleased to help make it easier for our military veterans to find employment based on their previous military driving service,” said White. “These are individuals who have given so much of themselves for the greater good of this nation. I had the honor of serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division and as a member of the Illinois National Guard and Army Reserve. There is no greater honor than serving your country, and we should do our part to help these heroes find jobs suitable to their skills and experiences. That’s what this new law does.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.