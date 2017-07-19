Home

A variety of simple stain removal solutions

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:28 casscounty2
Duane Friend

    You’re having a good time at a family picnic or a tailgate party, and decide to get a nice big brat and load it up with your favorite condiments. You get halfway through the delicacy, when a big blob escapes the confines of the brat and lands squarely on your favorite shirt. After several expletives are sounded, which shocks Aunt Mary, then what? Can the shirt be saved? Yes it can!
    University of Illinois Extension has developed a web site called Stain Solutions, http://web.extension.illinois.edu/stain/index.cfm, which provides information on treating many types of stains. Here is some information on typical picnic or tailgate stains.

