The value of hope

Faith, hope, and love work together, and the greatest of these is love; however, our focus will be hope. Hope is something many of us need, don’t we?

I Corinthians 13:13

But now faith, hope, love, abide these three; but the greatest of these is love.

King David was a perfect example of one who had faith, hope and love working together, but he was also a flawed human being who deeply loved God, yet sinned deeply. Even when his faith, hope and love would momentarily ride off into the sunset, even when he committed horrible acts of sin, his hope was in God.

