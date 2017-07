Virginia Ministerial Alliance Community Vacation Bible School will be held July 23-28 from 6-8 p.m. each evening for kids age 4 years through sixth grade at the Virginia United Methodist Church, 401 E. Broadway St., Virginia. Registration will be the first evening of VBS. For more information call 217-452-7262 or email cwinkler169@gmail.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.