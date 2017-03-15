U.S. Cellular announces ‘Community Connections’

U.S. Cellular announced recently that its “Community Connections” program is back for the third consecutive year to provide sponsorship support to local youth organizations. Since the program launched in 2015, the company has awarded nearly $900,000 in sponsorship dollars to more than 2,200 school groups and youth sports teams. Academic and athletic groups (K-12) in and around Beardstown can now sign up at www.pearup.com/uscellular to participate in this program and become eligible to receive sponsorship from the company to go towards the needs of their group.

