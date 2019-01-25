Two BHS musicians earn IMEA All-State honors

All-State. The name itself seems to ring with honor. It’s a title for which athletes strive.

Once upon a time, All-State was a term that only applied to athletes. Today, that’s not the case. All-State honors aren’t just for athletes anymore.

It’s the same title for which band and chorus membersnow strive. To set the honor aside even more, elegibility for selection is limited to high school juniors and seniors.

But for Alexis Gil and Angel Perez, all-state honors are no longer a goal. It’s now a title.

When the Illinois Music Educators All-State band performs this weekend, Gil will be among 14 tuba players in the state seleccted to perform.

Perez, on the other hand will spend his time at the all-state convention as one of 55 students selected to meet with music educators, and attend classes and seminars designed to give high school students a taste of what it will be like to embark on a careere as a music educator.

