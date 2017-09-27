Home

Trone Appliance Co-Business

Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:19 casscounty2

    Congratulations to Trone Appliance Center for being chosen the September 2017 Beardstown Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month. Trone Appliance Center is a locally owned and operated family business with two locations. Trone Appliance Center was started 30 years ago in May of 1987 in Larry Trone’s garage. He and his wife Nancy ran the operation for many years. His daughter Angie started working at the business in January of 1992. His grandson Jared Knous started working for Trone Appliance Center in 2002 when he was a junior in high school. Since Larry’s passing in September of 2016, Jared and his mother Angie are running the business. They provide sales and service on major appliances, Trane furnaces and air conditioning units, water heaters, and water softeners. They specialize in HVAC and electrical services for residential and light commercial customers.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Duckwiler anniversary

    Mr. and Mrs. Dean Duckwiler of Chandlerville will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with a card reception on Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m.

Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion
Hendricker Family Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers