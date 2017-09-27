Trone Appliance Co-Business

Congratulations to Trone Appliance Center for being chosen the September 2017 Beardstown Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month. Trone Appliance Center is a locally owned and operated family business with two locations. Trone Appliance Center was started 30 years ago in May of 1987 in Larry Trone’s garage. He and his wife Nancy ran the operation for many years. His daughter Angie started working at the business in January of 1992. His grandson Jared Knous started working for Trone Appliance Center in 2002 when he was a junior in high school. Since Larry’s passing in September of 2016, Jared and his mother Angie are running the business. They provide sales and service on major appliances, Trane furnaces and air conditioning units, water heaters, and water softeners. They specialize in HVAC and electrical services for residential and light commercial customers.

