Triopia staff participate in drill

Thu, 12/27/2018 - 08:30 Casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

Triopia students were dismissed early Dec. 14 so that  faculty and staff could participate in an Active Shooter Drill inside the building. The report was made at the recent meeting of the Triopia School Board.
    Junior-Senior High School Principal Adam Dean attended a recent IHSA Town Hall meeting. ISHA by-laws require a principal to attend the rules meeting. Current legislative proposals were discussed.

 

