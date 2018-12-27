Triopia staff participate in drill

Triopia students were dismissed early Dec. 14 so that faculty and staff could participate in an Active Shooter Drill inside the building. The report was made at the recent meeting of the Triopia School Board.

Junior-Senior High School Principal Adam Dean attended a recent IHSA Town Hall meeting. ISHA by-laws require a principal to attend the rules meeting. Current legislative proposals were discussed.

