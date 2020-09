Spraying it safe — Roger Graves uses an electro static sprayer to disinfect Triopia’s cafeteria area Tuesday morning. (Photo by Brian DeLoche)

District 27 Superintendent Adam Dean checks Griffin Wardell’s temperature prior to her entering the school building. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

In this the year of COVID-19, a year that saw an early end to the last school year, and a nervous start for this school year, many school districts established a “safe start” school plan only to find it necessary to review, reassess and re-start the school year. Somehow, though, for the students, staff and faculty in the Triopia School District, there’s been no need for a restart. Triopia’s…