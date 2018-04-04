Triopia school board updates crisis management plan

Retired Illinois State Trooper Phil Pohlman has been in discussion with the Triopia School District in updating its Crisis Management Plan. Pohlman has also been working with neighboring districts in the area to help update their plans.

Morgan County Emergency Management (ESDA) will be conducting a training for first responders at Triopia the evening of April 19. The training will be led by ESDA Director Phil McCarty.

The First National Bank of Arenzville will begin a donation program during the 2018 football season. The bank will donate $50 for each home touchdown

scored. Plans are to split the donations between the Athletic Boosters and the Triopia Public School Foundation.