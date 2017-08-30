Triopia School Board

Home

Wed, 08/30/2017

    Even with an Illinois State Budget in place now, Triopia School district ended the Fiscal year of 2017 with over $127,000 in payments not received from the State.
    Jr./Sr. High Math teachers Amanda Lynn and Laura Burris were guests at a recent meeting of the school board; they asked to update the current curriculum at a cost of $1,600. The request was approved with the cost split over two years and purchased from the Pearson company.

Wade Reunion

    The descendants of Owen and Cynthia Wade met at the Detroit Town Hall on Sunday, Aug. 20 for a potluck meal at noon.

