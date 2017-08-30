Triopia School Board

Even with an Illinois State Budget in place now, Triopia School district ended the Fiscal year of 2017 with over $127,000 in payments not received from the State.

Jr./Sr. High Math teachers Amanda Lynn and Laura Burris were guests at a recent meeting of the school board; they asked to update the current curriculum at a cost of $1,600. The request was approved with the cost split over two years and purchased from the Pearson company.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.