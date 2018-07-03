Triopia hires school nurse, OKs registration fee hike

Triopia will begin the school year with a one-on-one school nurse. Jessica Stice was approved for hire at a recent meeting of the school board. The addition was a recommendation of the finance committee. The committee has also recommended an increase in registration fees and health insurance premiums from staff.

The grade school completed the school year with 219 students.The tradition of cornfield Olympics was enjoyed again this year. The PTO sponsored a trip to a St Louis Cardinal game along with lunch to complete the year.

The Junior/Senior High saw an increase of 13 students this past May, completing the year with 163. Decision Day was held May 1 for all senior graduates. The 2018 class was honored and each graduate was asked about their future plans. The senior trip was May 2 through May 7. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>