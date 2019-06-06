Home

Triopia board names officers

Thu, 06/06/2019 - 15:05 Casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

    The Triopia School Board at a recent meeting named its board officers. Tracie Sayre accepted the nomination as board president with David Bunfill selected as vice-president. Keith Fricke accepted the nomination for secretary and Theresa Langley was re-appointed as recording secretary. Kiley Vinyard was named district secretary. The board thanked Val Andrews for her decade of service to Triopia.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

In the last few years, the phrase “fake news” has worked its way into our vocabulary. It is a phrase used to describe information that is accepted as fact by some but disbelieved by others.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers