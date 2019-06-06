Triopia board names officers
Thu, 06/06/2019 - 15:05 Casscounty2
By:
Loren Hamilton
The Triopia School Board at a recent meeting named its board officers. Tracie Sayre accepted the nomination as board president with David Bunfill selected as vice-president. Keith Fricke accepted the nomination for secretary and Theresa Langley was re-appointed as recording secretary. Kiley Vinyard was named district secretary. The board thanked Val Andrews for her decade of service to Triopia.
