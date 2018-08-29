Triopia board hears curriculum proposals

The Illinois Department of Transportation has made a ruling that the Timber Ridge Estates Subdivision is a hazardous area for students. Triopia School Board members accepted this finding allowing it to be submitted as a claim to the IDOT annual report.

Elsewhere in the building committee report, a proposal was received by Green Energy to replace all lighting in the two buildings with cost-saving LED lighting. Currently, nearby Virginia district is completing the process. The proposal was moved to the committee for discussion.