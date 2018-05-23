Tom Osmer named Virginia BBQ’s Grand Marshal

The Virginia BBQ Committee has chosen retired police officer Tom Osmer as the 2018 parade Grand Marshal.

Mr. Osmer has been part of the Virginia community for the past 41 years. He joined the Virginia police departmentatayoungage in 1977 as a part time officer and became chief of police in 1981. He served in this capacity until 2014.

When joining the department in 1977, he accepted not only the parttime officer position, but also the title of 'Virginia BBQ Security Officer' – which he still serves as after 41 years. The Virginia BBQ is something he looks forward to each year.