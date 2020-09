Perry G. Swan (Schuyler Co. Sheriff's Photo)

A well-timed car theft report resulted in the arrest of the alleged thief and the discovery of evidence from two burglaries. Beardstown police received a report that a car had been stolen from the 1100 block of Wall Street at about 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. The car taken was reported to be a dark blue Hyundai Velostar. Moments later, a Beardstown Police officer was patrolling near theā€¦