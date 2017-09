The BHS Tigers rolled up an impressive 532 yards total offense, led by Pascal Guilavogui with 171 all-purpose yards, including three touchdowns.

The O&B opened the scoring when Isaac Riddle hit Bill Cramblit on a 27-yard connection at 0:31.2 of the first period, finishing off a 4-play drive.

