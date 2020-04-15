Through it all, the spirit of giving prevails

The closure of schools in mid-March was the start of a series of restrictions in reaction to the COVID-19 threat. For everyone it was a time of change, but for many who were already struggling, it brought an even greater hardship.

In response, community efforts got underway to help those in need.

On March 21, a project was started in Beardstown that gave away pork chop sandwiches on the weekends to community members in need. The meat was donated by JBS.

Then another company – Dot Foods – joined outreach efforts with its donations intended for local students in need. Its first donation of food items was distributed Sunday, April 5.

Last week the Mt. Sterling company again responded with more food.

