Three survive fiery, near head-on crash

Hitting the hot spots — A Virginia volunteer firefighter hoses down hot spots inside what is left of a semi-tractor trailer destroyed in a fiery crash on Illinois Route 125 last Thursday morning. Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the near head-on crash. Route 125 was completely closed for nearly four hours, forcing traffic to be re-routed. One lane traffic was still reported as late as 9 p.m. as crews worked to clear the crash scene. (Photo by Brian DeLoche