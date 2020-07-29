Three survive fiery, near head-on crash

Subhead
no life-threatening injuries reported
Hitting the hot spots — A Virginia volunteer firefighter hoses down hot spots inside what is left of a semi-tractor trailer destroyed in a fiery crash on Illinois Route 125 last Thursday morning. Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the near head-on crash. Route 125 was completely closed for nearly four hours, forcing traffic to be re-routed. One lane traffic was still reported as late as 9 p.m. as crews worked to clear the crash scene. (Photo by Brian DeLoche
A Jacksonville woman required extrication and air-lift from the scene of a near head-on crash late Thursday morning, July 23, on Illinois Route 125 near Walnut Road west of Philadelphia.
According to investigating Illinois State Police, Kendall Eastin, 28, of Jacksonville was westbound on Rt. 125 when her 2006 Kia Sorento ran off the north side of the roadway. Eastin over-corrected the steering,…
