Home

Those magnificent Halligans and their flying machine

Wed, 06/28/2017 - 10:52 casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    Francis and Russell Halligan will never be confused with Wilbur and Orville Wright, nor will Beardstown be mistaken for Kitty Hawk, N.C., but the Halligans and Beardstown have earned at least a footnote in the annals of aviation history.
    The Halligan brothers were an unlikely pair of aeronautical pioneers. Graduates of Jacksonville’s Illinois College Conservatory of Music, the brothers had no formal engineering training. Francis (his first name was John, but he rarely used it) became an accomplished pianist, a skill that gained him a certain amount of fame and supplemental income.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Morris celebrates birthday

    The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia.

Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers