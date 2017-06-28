Those magnificent Halligans and their flying machine

Francis and Russell Halligan will never be confused with Wilbur and Orville Wright, nor will Beardstown be mistaken for Kitty Hawk, N.C., but the Halligans and Beardstown have earned at least a footnote in the annals of aviation history.

The Halligan brothers were an unlikely pair of aeronautical pioneers. Graduates of Jacksonville’s Illinois College Conservatory of Music, the brothers had no formal engineering training. Francis (his first name was John, but he rarely used it) became an accomplished pianist, a skill that gained him a certain amount of fame and supplemental income.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.