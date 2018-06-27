Then and now – Sudbrink Family

More than 7 years have passed since the original Beardstown Community Pool closed its doors and the doors to the new Sudbrink Waterpark opened. And it’s been more than 61 years since Beardstown held dedication ceremonies for a new community swimming pool. Nonetheless, there exists between the two landmark events great similarities. During the 1950s, when community leaders campaigned for the funds to build a swimming pool, they cited a need for children to have a safe place where they could learn to swim. After the old pool closed its doors and fundraising efforts began for its replacement, the same argument held true. To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.