Telling it like it isn’t

In a time of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” Jesus is a breath of fresh air. There’s no “truthiness” in Him—only truth. And He invites us to walk with Him in His Way; to be His disciples.

In other words, He wants us to trust and emulate Him in all we say and do.

He teaches: “Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one” (Matthew 5:37).

Why is this way of speaking and living such a rarity? Why are we so often tempted to tell it like it isn’t?

