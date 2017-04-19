Home

Telling it like it isn’t

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 13:13 casscounty2
By: 
Steve Griffin

    In a time of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” Jesus is a breath of fresh air. There’s no “truthiness” in Him—only truth. And He invites us to walk with Him in His Way; to be His disciples.
    In other words, He wants us to trust and emulate Him in all we say and do.
    He teaches: “Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one” (Matthew 5:37).
    Why is this way of speaking and living such a rarity? Why are we so often tempted to tell it like it isn’t?

 

