Teachers rock at workshop

Teachers from across the state gathered for the Illinois Teachers Workshop: Rocks, Minerals & Mining in Today’s Society, presented by the Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) July 16-18 at Western Illinois University in Macomb

Ashley McCabe and Rob Hymes, teachers at Virginia Elementary School, joined another 33 elementary, middle, high school and junior college teachers to refresh their knowledge of earth science and learn more about the importance of various minerals and mined products including crushed stone, sand, gravel, and silica sand.

"Rocks and minerals are used in the foundation of our homes, shingles on the roof, and nearly every material in between, as well as a wide variety of essential products including medicine, food, and electronics," said Shawn McKinney, IAAP Assistant Director. "Teachers even made their own toothpaste using limestone and other ingredients."