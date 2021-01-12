Tax Assistance Program for Beardstown Seniors

Body

A free Tax Assistance Program is available for Beardstown seniors citizens. Myers and Myers, CPAs, is teaming with the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce to provide the service.

To be eligible, seniors must be 65 years old or older and have an income of no more than $45,000 per year; income is limited to social security, pensions or any other retirement benefits. Due to the COVID-19 situation, tax information should be dropped off at the Myers and Myers business located at 900 E. 15th St.

For more details and to schedule an appointment, call the Chamber office at 323-3271.