Tavender speaks to Exchange Club

Kevin Tavender, System Manager for the Cass-Schuyler Public Transit, a division of West Central Mass Transit District, was the featured speaker for the regular meeting of the Exchange Club of Beardstown on Aug. 3 at the Red Owl Restaurant. This service provides residents of Cass and Schuyler counties affordable, dependable, and accessible transportation to promote independence, self-sufficiency and economical development. Five thousand and five hundred people were serviced last year and 80,000 miles were traveled. Ride numbers are down a little this year due to Illinois state budget problems causing the service to be shut down for a period. Cass-Schuyler Senior Transit is funded in part by federal and state grants. There are 12 vehicles and four drivers. Veterans are always given special consideration. There are fares for one-way and round-trip trips varying according to cities of destination. Trips are made to: Jacksonville, Springfield, Macomb, Quincy, Mt. Sterling, Beardstown, and Rushville. Seniors (over 60) pay by donation as possible. Monthly passes and student passes are available for purchase. All vehicles are ADA accessible and all drivers are CPR and First Aid trained.

