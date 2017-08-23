Taste of Beardstown, Art in the Park

This weekend is the 10th Annual Taste of Beardstown and Art In the Park! There will be art vendors displaying their mediums and food stands featuring Beardstown’s favorite foods. This is the 10th year for the Taste. The Taste of Beardstown is a food sampling fair meant to showcase some of the area’s finest fare. Restaurateurs and organi-zations come to the city square to share their food and raise awareness for their products or their mis-sion. Art in the Park started four years ago in order to showcase area artists and provide individuals with the opportunity to take part in street painting. Street painting by chalk artists is an old art form that can be traced back to the 16th century in Italy. Artists used their chalks to transform pavement into a temporary canvas. Street painting has sustained its charm throughout the ages. Crowds still gather to watch painters as fine works of art emerge be-fore their very eyes. The paintings last for only a short time, but the essence of the art form continues to enthrall children and

