Talks continue on demolition of Virginia's Opera House

Virginia’s historic Tureman Opera House building has moved closer to demolition.

At Monday evening’s Virginia City Council session, city attorney Tom Veith reported the building’s owner, Gladys Rust, has signed a consent to demolition. In addition, Veith said she has agreed to pay a “certain amount” toward attorney fees incurred by the city.

Mayor Reg Brunk said the next step for the city is to secure demolition bids. Rust’s son, former alderman Steve Anderson, said a demolition firm previously provided his mother with an estimated cost of $80,000. He said it is likely the city will be able to secure a lower cost bid.

