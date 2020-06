Subhead Family of seven displaced after fire’s heat ignites their home

Local officials and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a fire that destroyed a vacant Beardstown home Thursday night, May 28, and forced a family of seven from their home next door. Responding to a call of a structure fire at 3rd and Clay Streets at about 9:15 p.m, firefighters arrived on scene to find the front of the two-story home at 400 E. 3rd Street fully engulfed…