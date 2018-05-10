Home

Summer lunch program offered at Gard School

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:29 Casscounty2

A summer lunch program will be held at Gard School beginning June 4 and ending July 13.

Children age 18 and under will receive free breakfast and free lunch. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The summer lunch program is open to the public. Adults may also eat for a small fee.

