Street repairs to begin in Chapin

The village of Chapin will soon begin summer street repairs. Oil and chip surfacing will be done on Superior Street from Poplar to Cooper and on Cooper from Superior to French Street. Congress from Superior to Morgan will also be repaired. Motor Fuel Tax monies will be used with an estimated cost of $24,000.

During the streets and utilities report made at the June meeting, it was noted there is now a speed bump at the park and new storm drain covers were installed on Cooper Street. A wheelchair ramp was installed at the Legion.

Demolition of the former “History House” will begin soon with Shireman Farms Excavating awarded the bid of $6,000. This also includes cleaning up the site. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>